Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 596,882 shares.The stock last traded at $18.53 and had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $835.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

