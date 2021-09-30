Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,447.50 ($18.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £37.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,475.31. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.