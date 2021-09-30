PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Down 3.2%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.