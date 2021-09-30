PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

