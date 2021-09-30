Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $420,967.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

