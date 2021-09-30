Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

