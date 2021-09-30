Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

