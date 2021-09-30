PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH traded down $5.27 on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 39,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,602. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.