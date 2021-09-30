Pylon Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $648.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for about $75.90 or 0.00174835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

