Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

