QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.40 million and $1.38 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.89 or 0.99888858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.74 or 0.06885931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.00754404 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

