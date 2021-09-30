qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,800 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

