qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $192,000 Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

