qPULA Trading Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

qPULA Trading Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. HSBC increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

