qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.08). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

