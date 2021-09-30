QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 155,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

