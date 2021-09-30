Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 13,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $281,171,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 15,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $269.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

