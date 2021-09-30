Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $250.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

