Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.