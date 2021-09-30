Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Trimmed by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 4,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,413. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

