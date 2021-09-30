Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $277.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.27 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.