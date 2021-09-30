Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $14.07. Renren shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 21,539 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

