Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 117,655 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

