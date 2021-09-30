Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

