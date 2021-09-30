Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

