Reviewing Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) & SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A SP Plus -7.66% 16.16% 2.67%

This table compares Hertz Global and SP Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SP Plus $1.09 billion 0.68 -$172.80 million $0.44 72.34

Hertz Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SP Plus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hertz Global and SP Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

SP Plus has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given SP Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SP Plus is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SP Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SP Plus beats Hertz Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other. The Commercial segment encompasses services in healthcare facilities, municipalities including meter revenue collection and enforcement services, government facilities, hotels, commercial real estate, residential communities, retail, colleges and universities, as well as ancillary services. The Aviation segment encompasses services in aviation, as well as ancillary services, which include shuttle and ground transportation services, valet services, baggage handling, baggage repair and replacement, remote air check-in services, wheelchair assist services and other services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

