Reviewing Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacada and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 34.78 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -342.52

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -9.18% -23.08% -3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jacada has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jacada and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A DocuSign 0 3 16 0 2.84

DocuSign has a consensus target price of $314.78, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Jacada.

Summary

DocuSign beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

