Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,150,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,108,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,316,000.

NASDAQ:REVHU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,196. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

