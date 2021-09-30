Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.74. 79,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $215.02 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

