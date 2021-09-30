Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $79.22. 76,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,094. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.