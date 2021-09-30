Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $44.47 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.54. 139,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

