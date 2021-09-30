Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Interface worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 5,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $896.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

