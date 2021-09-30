Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 47.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 702,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 675,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.