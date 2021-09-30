Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.47. 44,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

