RH (NYSE:RH) Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of RH worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $695.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

