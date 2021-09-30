Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Reliant Bancorp worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

