Rhumbline Advisers Has $597,000 Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.