Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,902 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

