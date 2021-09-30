Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,839 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.50 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $484.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.