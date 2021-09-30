Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,142 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

