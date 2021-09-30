Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,865 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

