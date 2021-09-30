Rhumbline Advisers Takes $571,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $744.65 million, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

