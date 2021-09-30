RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.37 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

