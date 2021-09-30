Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

RBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,247. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

