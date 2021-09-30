Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.43.

RBA stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

