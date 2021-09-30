Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.

TSE RBA opened at C$78.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

