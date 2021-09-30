RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,409 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,623. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.