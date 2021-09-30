RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,005,000 after buying an additional 710,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 575,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,522,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

