RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter.

OPP stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

