Rivulet Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 275,850 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,904,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 2.7% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 417,082 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,578. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.